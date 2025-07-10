Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 2,048 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EME stock opened at $546.99 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.33.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

