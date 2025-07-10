Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,628 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,870. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,868,229.38. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,285,069. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.75%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.