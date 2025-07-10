Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

