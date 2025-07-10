Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 34 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

Booking Trading Down 0.8%

Booking stock opened at $5,668.04 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,425.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,990.14. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

