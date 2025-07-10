iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $184.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

