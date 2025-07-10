Analyzing Gates Industrial (GTES) and The Competition

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gates Industrial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 6.39% 10.15% 5.00% Gates Industrial Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Gates Industrial Competitors 339 2450 3105 124 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gates Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Gates Industrial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gates Industrial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.41 billion $194.90 million 29.82 Gates Industrial Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.78

Gates Industrial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial. Gates Industrial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial’s rivals have a beta of 11.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gates Industrial rivals beat Gates Industrial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

