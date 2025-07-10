Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stonebrook Private Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.2% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $359.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.63.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

