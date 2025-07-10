Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $510.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

