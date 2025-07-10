Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 249 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.24 and its 200-day moving average is $243.46. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $263.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 698,400 shares of company stock valued at $161,083,166. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.