Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 169 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TJX opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

