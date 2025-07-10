Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,091,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $162.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.66.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

