Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

