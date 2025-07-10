Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 143 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.