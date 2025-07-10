Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,074 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $881.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.49. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

