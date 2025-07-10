3,591 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $137.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

