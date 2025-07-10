Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 821 GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

