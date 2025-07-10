Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,327 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.31% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $59,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

