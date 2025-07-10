Greenleaf Trust Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.