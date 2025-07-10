Greenleaf Trust Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSI opened at $417.99 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.17 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

