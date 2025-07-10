Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,235. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $271.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

