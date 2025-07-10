Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 461,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 162,680 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 179,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTEB opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

