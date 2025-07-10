Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,953 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.