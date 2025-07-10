iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

