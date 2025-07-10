Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,067,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,006.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

