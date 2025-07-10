Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $41,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $306.97 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

