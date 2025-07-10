Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,606,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,729,928 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.69% of Uranium Energy worth $74,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,138 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 6.3%
UEC stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
