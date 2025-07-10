Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,485 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of KeyCorp worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,540,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $42,827,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

