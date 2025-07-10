Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 152,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

