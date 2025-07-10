Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 25,234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,234 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

ABBV stock opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.78. The company has a market capitalization of $336.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

