Head-To-Head Survey: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) vs. Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Heritage Financial pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 16.89% 5.01% 0.82% Heritage Financial 15.73% 7.12% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Heritage Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $905.41 million 2.43 $158.80 million $1.52 14.93 Heritage Financial $317.18 million 2.75 $43.26 million $1.48 17.28

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Heritage Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Heritage Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans. It also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services, as well as payment processing, remote capture, and automated clearing house payment capabilities. In addition, it operates as a custodian for alternative assets held in qualified self-directed IRA accounts, including investments in private equity, real estate, notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets; and provides real-property and non-real property escrow services. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, corporations, professionals, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, and consumers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. It also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and provides objective advice from trusted advisers. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

