Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $24,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,316,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.