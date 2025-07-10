Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,613,645 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 8.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,400,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

