Alps Advisors Inc. Has $595.65 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,019,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283,564 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for approximately 3.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 1.86% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $595,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 104,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CQP opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 414.56% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

