Top Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – July 9th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, BigBear.ai, GE Vernova, Applied Materials, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to the inventories held by a production firm, encompassing raw materials, work-in-process items, and finished goods awaiting sale. They represent a key component of a manufacturer’s current assets and play a crucial role in ensuring smooth production flow, meeting customer demand, and controlling carrying costs. Proper management of these stocks helps balance production efficiency with capital tied up in inventory. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.45. 5,871,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,367,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $237.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,893. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 120,934,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,345,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $11.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.01. 1,242,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,060. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $545.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.87. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,000. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. 5,093,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. The company has a market cap of $488.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Further Reading