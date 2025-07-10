Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 53,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.