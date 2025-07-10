Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 9th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and often regular dividend payments. Because these firms are industry leaders with solid reputations and proven financial strength, their shares are generally viewed as lower-risk investments. Investors typically hold blue-chip stocks for steady, long-term growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 328,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,651. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 146,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,311. The company has a market cap of $78.21 million, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.78. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 32,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,914. The company has a market cap of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of 180.59 and a beta of 1.02. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.47.

