Significant Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 0.3% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after buying an additional 736,348 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

