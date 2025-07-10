Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of HII opened at $249.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

