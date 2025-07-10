Critical Survey: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) versus Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Mplx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 36.34% 32.08% 11.57% Kinder Morgan 16.67% 8.11% 3.62%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Mplx has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mplx and Kinder Morgan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $11.93 billion 4.34 $4.32 billion $4.33 11.71 Kinder Morgan $15.10 billion 4.09 $2.61 billion $1.16 23.94

Mplx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kinder Morgan. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mplx and Kinder Morgan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 1 1 6 0 2.63 Kinder Morgan 0 7 9 0 2.56

Mplx currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Kinder Morgan has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Kinder Morgan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Mplx.

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mplx pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinder Morgan pays out 100.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mplx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mplx beats Kinder Morgan on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water. The Natural Gas and NGL Services segment gathers, processes, and transports natural gas, and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company was founded on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel and feedstocks, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants; and operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas, as well as owns and operates RNG and LNG facilities. It owns and operates approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines and 139 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

