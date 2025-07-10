Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,905 shares during the period. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,267,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

