Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,397 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 174,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

