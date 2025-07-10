MetLife, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th.

MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MET opened at $78.19 on Thursday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in MetLife by 187.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

