MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $279.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

