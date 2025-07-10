Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 4,897 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.