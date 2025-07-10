Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Acquires 2,806 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 289,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

