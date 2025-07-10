Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 165.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $286.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $287.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

