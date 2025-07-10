POM Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

POM Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the period. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. POM Investment Strategies LLC owned 1.07% of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMAX opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Profile

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

