Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 48.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.32.

Boeing Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $230.20. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

