Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,973 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,084,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

