Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,340 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

